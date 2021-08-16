Threats of 'planned unrest' being monitored in Western Cape

Reports circulating about renewed unrest planned for later in the month are being monitored in the Western Cape.

Local government, environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell said on Monday the provincial disaster management centre was aware of messages circulating on social media and some media channels.

The situation was being monitored and, for now, there appeared to be no substance to the warnings, he said in a statement.

“Nonetheless, at this point we want to reassure the public that the provincial authorities continue to be on permanent standby across the province for any eventuality and our partners are prepared to respond in the event of any escalation,” he said.

“The [provincial disaster risk management centre] meets with the provincial police and the SANDF on an ongoing basis and the situation is being thoroughly assessed on a daily basis. There is no cause for alarm at this point.

“Members of the public with information or concerns are urged to share such with their nearest police station,” he added.

