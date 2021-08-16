News

Suspects rob cash-in-transit van in Kariega

Zamandulo Malonde Features reporter 16 August 2021
Police respond to a cash-in-transit robbery in Durban Road, Kariega, on Monday
UNDER INVESTIGATION: Police respond to a cash-in-transit robbery in Durban Road, Kariega, on Monday
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

Police cordoned off a part of Durban Road in Kariega after a cash-in-transit robbery on Monday morning. 

It is not yet clear if any arrests were made.

“I can confirm that it is a cash-in-transit [robbery] but I cannot divulge further information until I have received a complete report,” police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said. 

This is a developing story. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
August 1990: Remembering Port Elizabeth's Northern Areas uprising

Most Read