Suspects rob cash-in-transit van in Kariega
Police cordoned off a part of Durban Road in Kariega after a cash-in-transit robbery on Monday morning.
It is not yet clear if any arrests were made.
“I can confirm that it is a cash-in-transit [robbery] but I cannot divulge further information until I have received a complete report,” police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said.
This is a developing story.
