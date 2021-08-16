Several due in Graaff-Reinet court after drug arrests

Several people are expected to appear in court in Graaff-Reinet after they were arrested for possession of drugs over the weekend.

Police spokesperson Captain Bradley Rawlinson said members of the Graaff-Reinet Operational Command Centre were conducting patrols and stop-and-search operations when they came across three people, aged 25, 35 and 46, in Krom Street, Santaville, who were allegedly found in possession of straws containing tik.

The team moved their operation to Asherville and arrested two more people, aged 20 and 32, for possession of mandrax tablets and tik.

“The team later arrested suspects aged 64, 28 and 22 in Umasizakhe and in the central area of Graaff-Reinet for possession of mandrax tablets and straws containing tik,” Rawlinson said.

He said 96 straws containing tik,10 plastic bank packets containing tik, and six full, six half and four quarter mandrax tablets with a street value of about R6,000 were recovered.

