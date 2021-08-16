Rain raises Nelson Mandela Bay dam levels slightly

The level of dams supplying water to Nelson Mandela Bay increased slightly over the weekend.

This after more than 70mm of rain fell in the catchment areas between Thursday and 8am on Friday.

The combined average on Monday morning was 11.51%, up from 10.78% on Friday.

This equates to a combined total of 32,411 megalitres (Ml) of water on Monday.

The Kouga, the largest dam supplying water to the Bay, was at 4.53% (5,707Ml) of its 125,910Ml capacity while the Churchill Dam was sitting at 17.88% (6,300Ml) of its 35,240Ml capacity.

The Impofu Dam was at 16.02% (16,946MI) of its 105,757MI capacity and Groendal at 22.29% (2,594MI) of its 11,638MI capacity, with Loerie at 28.55% (864MI) of its 3,026MI capacity.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said residents and businesses were still encouraged to use water sparingly and report leaks on 080-0205-050.

“Inasmuch as the rain has not made much difference, the city encourages those who can afford to buy rainwater harvesting tanks to do so as the recent rain could have given relief to an already under-pressure system,” he said.

For tips on how to save water, visit the municipal website.

