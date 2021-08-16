I have been vaccinated, how likely am I to be reinfected with Covid-19?

Unvaccinated people who previously had Covid-19 are more than twice as likely to be reinfected than people who were fully vaccinated after contracting the virus.

This is according to a recent study done by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The study assessed data on reinfections during May and June 2021 among hundreds of people who tested positive for Covid-19.

It found that people with previous infections through June had 2.34 times the odds of reinfection compared with those who were fully vaccinated.