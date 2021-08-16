Grace period for expired vehicle discs and licences stops at the end of August

Motorists with expired vehicle discs and driving licences are warned that the grace period for renewals stops at the end of August.

The Automobile Association (AA) has warned that government has indicated no further extensions will be considered, putting more pressure on motorists who haven’t yet renewed these documents.

However, said the AA, while time is up for motorists to renew the documents, time is also up for government to fix the renewal system. It again called on government to find lasting solutions to the renewal problems, noting that the failure of people to renew these documents is mainly due to the broken system they are forced to use, not their unwillingness to do so.

The extensions that end on August 31 cover two periods.

The first extension covers the period from March 26 to May 31 2021 and covers the following documents which expired during that time:

Vehicle licence discs;

Temporary permits;

Roadworthy certificates.

The second extension covers the period March 26 2020 to December 31 2020 and covers the following documents which expired during that that time:

Learner’s licences;

Driver’s licences

Professional driving permits.

The AA said despite the grace periods granted for the renewal of licences and discs, many people have failed to renew these documents through no fault of their own.