Graaff-Reinet police station closed after member tests positive for Covid-19

Yolanda Palezweni Politics Reporter 16 August 2021
The public can access police services in Graaff-Reinet at the Barney Eyssele Hall, at the rear of the present police station
TEMPORARY MEASURE: The public can access police services in Graaff-Reinet at the Barney Eyssele Hall, at the rear of the present  police station
Police in Graaff-Reinet on Monday announced the temporary closure of its community service centre after a member tested positive for Covid-19.

Police spokesperson Captain Bradley Rawlinson said Graaff-Reinet police would be moving its community service centre and the 10111 centre to the Barney Eyssele Hall, which is located at the rear end of the present police station.

He said the entrance to the temporary community service centre was located off Murray Street, into Naude Street, then into Sarel Cillier Street.

Those needing to contact police can do so on 049-807-1180 or 082-300-2196, station commander Colonel A J Arends on 082-301-7815 or Vispol commander Colonel M Abrahams on 082-855-6398. 

