Beloved Missionvale Care Centre founder and champion of Bay’s poor passes away in Ireland
Gqeberha loses gem as Sister Ethel dies
Sister Ethel Normoyle, beloved founder of the Missionvale Care Centre, has died.
Sister Ethel, the inaugural winner of The Herald Citizen of the Year Awards in 1989, was diagnosed with lung cancer and flew to Ireland in July to be with her family while she received specialised medical care...
