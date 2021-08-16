News

Girl, 6, allegedly raped by church caretaker in Roodepoort

Iavan Pijoos Journalist 16 August 2021
File Photo
File Photo
Image: PRZEMYSLAW KOCH/123RF

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a church caretaker in Roodepoort on the West Rand at the weekend, Gauteng police said on Monday.

The incident was reported to the police on Saturday afternoon, spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said.

It was alleged that the girl was lured into the church premises and raped, he said.

“Police acted swiftly by arresting the suspect.”

The man is expected to appear in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
August 1990: Remembering Port Elizabeth's Northern Areas uprising

Most Read