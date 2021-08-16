From court no-show to ANC well wishes — a timeline of Jacob Zuma’s latest health struggles

The department of correctional services is unable to confirm when former president Jacob Zuma will return to the Estcourt Correctional Centre as he is scheduled to undergo more medical procedures in the coming days.

The department revealed a week ago that Zuma was out of the facility after he had been hospitalised.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation said on Sunday it was inundated with “messages of love and support from across our borders” for the wellbeing of the former president.

Here’s a timeline of his latest health struggles:

August 6: Out of correctional services

One month after the former president started serving his 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court, correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said Zuma had been admitted to an outside hospital for medical observation.