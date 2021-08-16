Covid-19 vaccinations to open for all adults soon, health minister says

Health minister Dr Joe Phaahla on Monday suggested that Covid-19 vaccinations could be open to everyone over 18 before the end of the week.

Speaking to Radio 702 on Monday, Phaahla said the government had initially planned that vaccinations for those older than 18 would start in September.

Phaahla said he was in further consultations with the cabinet that could bring that deadline forward.

“If not before the end of this week, at the latest the beginning of next week. We probably, even before the end of this week ... will open for all adults above 18,” Phaahla said.