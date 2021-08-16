Chatty Dip on R75 reopened

The Chatty Dip on the R75 is now open to motorists.

The road was closed for much of Monday amid service delivery protests.

According to reports from motorists, protesters had burnt tyres, blocking both lanes of the R75 between Kariega and Gqeberha.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said that by late Monday afternoon, the road had been opened and the protesters dispersed.

