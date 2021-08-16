Beating adversity through love of athletics
Derrick Hoshe has used sport to uplift the northern areas community
Your mindset is stronger than your body and your circumstances, no matter how badly the odds are stacked against you.
Through this philosophy, Derrick Hoshe managed to overcome a broken home, avoid a misspent youth and pick himself up from debilitating physical injury, all the while inspiring others, especially the people of Gqeberha’s northern areas, through his love of sports and athletics...
