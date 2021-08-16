ACDP elects candidates for local government elections
The ACDP in Nelson Mandela Bay will contest all 60 wards in the upcoming municipal elections.
The party held its regional conference on Saturday to elect ward candidate councillors and public representatives who will be contesting in different wards come October 27 or February 2022...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.