Search for missing Bloemendal teen

The Nelson Mandela Bay family violence, sexual offences and child protection unit has appealed to residents for assistance in finding Likesha Muller, 14, who went missing on August 6.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Likesha had left her home in Lodewyk Street, Bloemendal, at about 11.15am on August 6.

“Her mother contacted the unit and reported her missing on Thursday,” Janse van Rensburg said.

She said Likesha had been wearing blue denim shorts, an orange T-shirt and white takkies at the time.

“The investigating officer followed up with her friends but was unable to trace her,” Janse van Rensburg said.

Anyone who can assist in locating Likesha should contact Detective-Warrant Officer Sonika van der Merwe on 071-475-2309 or call the Crime Stop hotline 086-001-0111.

