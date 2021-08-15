Prosecutor, lawyer and cop in court for soliciting bail bribe from rape suspect

A prosecutor, a lawyer and a police officer have been hauled to court for allegedly demanding money from a man accused of rape in exchange for his release on bail.

After several demands, the Mozambican suspect reported the matter to the Hawks in East London.

Prosecutor Loyiso Gcasamba, 36, Legal Aid attorney Mkhangeli Nqayana and Sgt Sonwabile Nogwebela were arrested on corruption charges on Thursday.