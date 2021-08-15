Prosecutor, lawyer and cop in court for soliciting bail bribe from rape suspect
A prosecutor, a lawyer and a police officer have been hauled to court for allegedly demanding money from a man accused of rape in exchange for his release on bail.
After several demands, the Mozambican suspect reported the matter to the Hawks in East London.
Prosecutor Loyiso Gcasamba, 36, Legal Aid attorney Mkhangeli Nqayana and Sgt Sonwabile Nogwebela were arrested on corruption charges on Thursday.
Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said the rape suspect was arrested in March 2020 and the Cofimvaba magistrate's court denied him bail the following month.
Mgolodela said the suspect was allegedly approached by Nogwebela, a court orderly, who told him he had been “sent by a prosecutor, Mr Gcasamba, about his bail application which could be arranged again and that he had to arrange an amount of R6,000 as payment”.
“[The suspect] is reported to have been taken to court on April 9 2020 where he was granted R1,000 bail,” said Mgolodela.
“Further allegations are that [the suspect] paid an amount of R6,000 to Mr Nqayana, who is a Legal Aid attorney representing him during the bail application.
“A further demand is reported to have been made by Sgt Nogwebela and Mr Gcasamba for an amount of R5,000 and a further R1,000. [The suspect] is reported to have been instructed to make the further payments through deposits at Spar supermarket.”
The trio appeared in the Mthatha specialised commercial crimes court on Thursday and were released on warning. They will be back in court on August 24.
