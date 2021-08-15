Detectives on hunt for shooting suspects

Police are on the hunt for the culprits in multiple shootings in Gqeberha on Saturday — some fatal.

Detectives from Walmer, Gelvandale, and the Bethelsdorp police stations, have been tasked to investigate the three unrelated murders and attempted murders.

In the first incident, police from Walmer police station responded to a complaint at a tavern in Airport Valley, Walmer Township shortly after 9pm.

They found the body of Simon Jucu, 30, with a gunshot wound to the head.

While police officers were still at this scene, another man, 32, was found in Songololo Street with gunshot wounds to a leg and foot.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the victim had indicated that he had been shot at the same time as Jacu.

It is alleged that two suspects who arrived at the tavern in a grey double-cab vehicle fired the shots, injuring the second victim.

Another shooting occurred at 10.30pm in Kamma Street, Korsten. Two people suffered gunshot wounds.

Janse van Rensburg said two suspects had arrived at the house in Korsten, looking for Clinton Jacobs, 27.

The suspects were allowed in. Gunshots were fired shortly thereafter, fatally wounding Jacobs.

A 47-year-old man also sustained injuries.

During the third incident, at about 10.40pm, the driver of a blue Volkswagen Jetta was dropping off his children when a vehicle with two occupants slowly drove past.

The passenger in the vehicle fired gunshots at the Jetta, injuring the four occupants, aged between 15 and 44.

The four victims were rushed to hospital.

The suspects and the motives for the murders are unknown.

Police are urging anyone with information related to these incidents to contact the following police stations:

SAPS Walmer Crime office: 082-319-8707;

Gelvandale Crime office: 082-442-1816; and

Bethelsdorp Crime office: 082-442-1633.

Information may also be shared anonymously via Crime Stop on 086-00-1-0111.

