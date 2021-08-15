Application to gag prosecutors over racial claims dismissed
An unprecedented racial legal battle between two feuding groups in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Eastern Cape finally came to a head in the Makhanda High Court, with a judge dismissing an application for an interdict.
Judge Nomathamsanqa Beshe brought to an end the long-standing battle between NPA staffers, which exposed deep racial divides within the agency...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.