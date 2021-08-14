PODCAST | ‘Don’t ever let me out of prison’ — the serial crimes of Bongani Mfeka

In 1995, when SA was experiencing an epidemic of serial murders, Kranskop in KwaZulu-Natal was not left untouched.

As a result of clever detective work, the offender would be arrested, but Bongani Mfeka soon showed he was different from other serial offenders operating at the time.

He would become known as the only serial murderer who renowned detective Piet Byleveld felt was truly remorseful for his crimes. He would beg the judge to lock him up and throw away the key.

With eight murder victims and three survivors, was Mfeka all that different?

In episode 56 of True Crime South Africa, we take a look at Mfeka’s crimes and probe the reasons why the victims often become invisible.

Listen to the story here: