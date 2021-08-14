Gqeberha police on manhunt for murder suspect

The Provincial Organised Crime Investigations Unit in Gqeberha are on the hunt for a murder suspect after a 51-year-old Rowallan Park man was shot dead on Friday night.

It is alleged that at about 6.40pm, Mzukisi Goba, 51, of Kinross Street, called the driver of his taxi, asking to meet him.

Goba was later seated inside the taxi, talking to the driver, when an unknown man approached the vehicle and open fired.

Goba died as a result of his injuries.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the murder was under investigation, with the motive for the murder still unknown.

Police have since urged anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact Detective Captain Monde Sitole on 082-457-2812.

The information may also be shared anonymously via Crime Stop at 086-001-0111.

HeraldLIVE