Vaccinated people urged to report all severe side-effects

If you experience adverse effects after the Covid-19 vaccine, report them and seek treatment.

That was the plea on Friday from Prof Hannelie Meyer, the head of the SA Vaccination and Immunisation Centre (Savic) at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in Pretoria.

“People should seek treatment when they experience symptoms of concern and they should not assume that these symptoms are reactions to the vaccines,” said Meyer.

Speaking during a health ministry media briefing, she said symptoms could be coincidental after receiving the vaccine or there could be something seriously wrong.

“For example, if the person is coughing it could be tuberculosis (TB) or community-acquired pneumonia and it could also be an underlying Covid-19 infection,” she said.