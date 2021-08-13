News

Schauderville man arrested after stolen car was found in his garage

By Herald Reporter - 13 August 2021
A 30 year-old man was arrested after a car that was reported missing was found in his garage
A 30-year-old Schauderville man was arrested after a stolen vehicle was found in his garage on Thursday.

According to police, they were notified of a suspected stolen vehicle on Wednesday night and breached the house at about 4.45am on Thursday. 

A black Hyundai i30 was found parked in the garage. The vehicle had been reportedly stolen during a house robbery in Kabega Park last week.

The suspect was detained on a charge of possession of suspected stolen property and is expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court soon.

