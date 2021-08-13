Police search for missing Booysen Park girl, 14

Gqeberha police are searching for a missing Booysen Park teenager who was last seen on August 8.

Genevieve “Yodi” Jackson, 14, is reported to have left her Doffin Street, Greenfields home at about 1.30pm on Sunday and never returned.

According to her family, she may be in the company of a female known as Bernadette. It is not known what she was wearing when she left.

Anyone with information is asked to contact D/Constable Samantha Frost on 071-352-4684, 041-409-1022, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or report to their nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE