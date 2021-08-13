No vaccine for children under 18 available in SA yet, but studies are being conducted

The national department of health on Friday said local Covid-19 vaccines are not registered for use in children, but studies are being conducted to make them available to the younger population.

“There are studies being done by the manufacturers and vaccines are being evaluated by the vaccine ministerial advisory committee (VMAC) and the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra),” said the departments’ deputy director-general Dr Nicholas Crisp.

“When the evidence is clear and we understand the implications, I am sure the vaccine registration age will change, and at that point we will vaccinate children below the age of 18. The evidence being looked at is the category of 12 to 18.”

Providing an update on vaccine registration during a weekly health media briefing, Crisp said the Sputnik vaccine was not yet registered.

“We are not looking at it from the health department’s perspective yet. There are two vaccines that are registered, namely AstraZeneca and Sinovac.