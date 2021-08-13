Nelson Mandela Bay’s supply dams show slight improvement after rains

Nelson Mandela Bay’s supply dams have seen a slight increase after Thursday’s rain.

According to the latest information updated by the municipality on Friday morning, the dams increased to a combined 10.78% (30,345 megalitres) of water available compared to Wednesday’s 10.51%.

SA Weather Service’s Eastern Cape spokesperson Garth Sampson said the rain would not nearly be enough to end the drought.

By Friday morning, the Kareedouw catchment area had recorded the highest rainfall of 40mm in the last 48 hours, while Joubertina recorded 20mm, Patensie 8.2mm and Kouga Dam 7mm.

In the Bay, St Albans recorded the highest at 62.4mm in the last 48 hours, while the Third Avenue Dip recorded 42.2mm and the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport 26.8mm.

Further inland, George recorded the most rain at 43.4mm in the last 48 hours, while the Henry’s Flats aerodrome recorded the least at 0.2mm.

Kouga Dam now has 4.39% of water available, Churchill 14.63%, Impofu 15.33% and Groendal 22.44%.

Residents are encouraged to continue saving water and report leaks on 0800-205-050.

For tips on how to save water, visit the municipal website.

