News

More than 3,000 active Covid-19 cases in Nelson Mandela Bay

By Herald Reporter - 13 August 2021
The Bay has recorded 705 new cases
REMAINING ACTIVE: The Bay has recorded 705 new cases
Image: 123RF/perig76

Nelson Mandela Bay has recorded 705 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the metro’s active cases over the 3,000 mark. 

The latest statistics by the municipality show a total of 3,489 cases, with 416 in the hotspot of Kariega, 191 in Gelvandale and 151 in Schauderville.

The Bay has seen a total of 71,306 recoveries, while 3,464 people have died from Covid-19.

There are 8,421 active cases across the province. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
August 1990: Remembering Port Elizabeth's Northern Areas uprising

Most Read