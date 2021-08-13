More than 3,000 active Covid-19 cases in Nelson Mandela Bay

Nelson Mandela Bay has recorded 705 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the metro’s active cases over the 3,000 mark.

The latest statistics by the municipality show a total of 3,489 cases, with 416 in the hotspot of Kariega, 191 in Gelvandale and 151 in Schauderville.

The Bay has seen a total of 71,306 recoveries, while 3,464 people have died from Covid-19.

There are 8,421 active cases across the province.