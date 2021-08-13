More than 3,000 active Covid-19 cases in Nelson Mandela Bay
Nelson Mandela Bay has recorded 705 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the metro’s active cases over the 3,000 mark.
The latest statistics by the municipality show a total of 3,489 cases, with 416 in the hotspot of Kariega, 191 in Gelvandale and 151 in Schauderville.
The Bay has seen a total of 71,306 recoveries, while 3,464 people have died from Covid-19.
There are 8,421 active cases across the province.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.