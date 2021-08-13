More people in SA turning to 'side hustles' to make ends meet: report

Finding a side hustle is becoming a reality for more middle-class South Africans as they try to stay afloat financially.

The trend was observed in the BrandMapp 2021 research report, which on Thursday revealed that 35% of middle-class South Africans polled had more than one income stream and no longer relied entirely on a single salary.

The term side hustle refers to people wearing multiple hats when it comes to work.

“In 2019, 63% of people said they had no sources of revenue other than their main job. Last year, as we entered the lockdown, it was 59%, and a year later that dropped to 54%,” said BrandMapp director of storytelling Brandon de Kock.

“If you look at the people reporting that they now have their own small business, are involved in other economic activities, have a home industry or a second job that’s different from their main work, we find 35% of middle-class South Africans are today’s real slashers. Middle-income earners are increasingly working multiple jobs to make ends meet, no longer able to rely on just their salary.”