I only asked for Rooibos — Micho

Coach denies groping waitress at Wolfson Stadium, saying he was focused on match

Former Zambia football coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic said he was so focused on his job of assisting the nation’s Under-20 side that he only exchanged a handful of words with the waitress accusing him of inappropriate sexual advances and touching her buttocks.



The alleged incidents occurred in December, while the woman was serving food and drinks in the VIP section of the Bay’s Wolfson Stadium during the under-20 Cosafa tournament...