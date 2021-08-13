Help needed locating jewellery, goods stolen during robbery

Gqeberha police have called on second-hand goods stores and communities to assist them in locating jewellery stolen during a house robbery in Theescombe on Saturday night.

Rings with diamonds and other precious stones are among the items stolen when three armed robbers broke into a home and forced the family to lie down while they ransacked the house.

According to police, the robbers shattered the glass door and adjacent window to gain access to the house. They also made off with a 38 special revolver, a wallet, three cellphones, cash and a laptop.