Help needed locating jewellery, goods stolen during robbery
Gqeberha police have called on second-hand goods stores and communities to assist them in locating jewellery stolen during a house robbery in Theescombe on Saturday night.
Rings with diamonds and other precious stones are among the items stolen when three armed robbers broke into a home and forced the family to lie down while they ransacked the house.
According to police, the robbers shattered the glass door and adjacent window to gain access to the house. They also made off with a 38 special revolver, a wallet, three cellphones, cash and a laptop.
No injuries were sustained.
Kabega Park detectives are investigating a case of house robbery and have warned the public against buying or receiving stolen property.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt Aldre Koen at SAPS Kabega Park on 072-288-6253 or 041-397-6802, Crime Stop on 086-001-0111 or report to their nearest police station.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.