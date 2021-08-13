Gun crimes continue to plague Walmer Township
It was another week of terror for Walmer Township residents as two more gun-related incidents were reported.
This time, an unidentified 21-year-old man was lucky enough to escape a hail of bullets in Songololo, Walmer Township, early on Thursday morning...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.