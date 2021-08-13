Covid-19 cases in WC and KZN push SA to 14,271 new infections

There were also, the NICD said, 473 new Covid-19 related deaths reported, bringing the fatalities to 76,247 to date.

The new infections mean that the seven-day rolling average of new infections was on the increase.

“The total number of cases today (14,271) is higher than yesterday (7,502) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days (10,169). The seven-day moving average daily number of cases has increased,” the NICD said.

There was an increase of 579 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, taking the number of people being treated for Covid-19 in hospital to 14,670.

