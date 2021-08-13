Convicted murderer arrested for allegedly killing Leeuwkop prison official

A man who is serving time for a previous murder has been arrested for allegedly killing a female official at Leeuwkop Correctional Centre in Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said the 30-year-old man was arrested at the prison on Friday morning.

Warden Eunice Moloko, 50, was based at the medium A Covid-19 isolation site, where her body was discovered on the floor with her jacket covered with blood.

Makhubele said the suspect is serving time for murdering a woman in Durban in 2014.

He is expected to appear in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday next week.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the department was saddened at “this painfully disturbing incident”.

A departmental inquiry is under way.

TimesLIVE