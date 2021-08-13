Brace for more school outbreaks

With teaching back to normal, huge increase in children contracting virus predicted

PREMIUM

Widespread Covid-19 outbreaks at Eastern Cape schools have shifted the focus to children as spreaders of the virus, with medical experts warning even more pupils could become infected in the days and weeks to come.



While children may not suffer symptoms as severely as adults, the proliferation of cases among schoolchildren has raised fears for those they come into contact with in their communities, particularly the unvaccinated. ..