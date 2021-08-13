Beacon of light for teenage mothers

Elvina Felix fell pregnant at 14 — and uses her story to inspire other young moms

When Elvina Felix’s grade 7 classmates were filled with excitement at the prospect of going to high school, she had to breastfeed her baby, desperately juggling her homework while buckling under the pressure of being a mother.



Felix, who admittedly knew little about sexual intercourse at the time, fell pregnant at the age of 14...