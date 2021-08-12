Woman breaks down recalling alleged sexual assault at hands of Serbian soccer coach

PREMIUM

A woman who claims Serbian soccer coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic sexually assaulted her while in Nelson Mandela Bay in 2020, broke down in the witness box as she recalled how his alleged inappropriate advances triggered a trauma from her youth.



The complainant, 40, said Sredojevic touched her buttocks and made lewd remarks to her during the under-20 Cosafa tournament...