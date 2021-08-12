Up to 15,000 applications a day streaming in for registration for 2022 school year: Lesufi

The Gauteng online application system for schools is still faced with challenges but this year has been better, says MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

The applications which opened on Tuesday will take place in two phases.

The first phase is for grade 7 pupils currently in public primary schools applying for grade 8 and the second phase for grade 1 as well as grade 8 pupils not in grade 7 in public schools.

“We overestimated the capacity of schools to collect data from parents. Some schools and parents have struggled,” Lesufi said.

“Another new phenomenon is that people were not categorised as South Africans even though they are citizens [according to data captured]. We need to know who is applying at our schools.

“Third, some parents said they couldn’t find the schools they were looking for.”