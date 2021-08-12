Up to 15,000 applications a day streaming in for registration for 2022 school year: Lesufi
The Gauteng online application system for schools is still faced with challenges but this year has been better, says MEC Panyaza Lesufi.
The applications which opened on Tuesday will take place in two phases.
The first phase is for grade 7 pupils currently in public primary schools applying for grade 8 and the second phase for grade 1 as well as grade 8 pupils not in grade 7 in public schools.
“We overestimated the capacity of schools to collect data from parents. Some schools and parents have struggled,” Lesufi said.
“Another new phenomenon is that people were not categorised as South Africans even though they are citizens [according to data captured]. We need to know who is applying at our schools.
“Third, some parents said they couldn’t find the schools they were looking for.”
He said they are doing well this year. “We’ve released just over 179,000 SMSs. We are taking up to 15,000 applications per day.”
The first phase will close on September 3 at midnight. The second phase will commence on September 13 at 8am and close on October 8 at midnight.
The placement of phase 1 will happen between October 15 and November 30, while phase 2 will be between November 15 and November 30.
“To ensure access to applicants who are unable to apply from the comfort of their homes and or offices, the department has identified 47 decentralised walk-in centres in different areas where applicants will be safely assisted.
“In addition, some district offices and the head office will serve as walk-in centres. This information will be made available to the public via the GDE [Gauteng department of education] website and social media platforms,” said the department.
Parents will receive SMSs notifying them about the outcome of their application between October 15 and November 30. They must accept an offer to confirm placement.
TimesLIVE