Two robbed at gunpoint in faulty-car ruse

Motorists in Gqeberha are being warned to watch out for unusual activity on the road after two friends were tied up and robbed at gunpoint after trying to assist men who were pushing a car in front of them.

The friends noticed two men pushing a red Opel Kadett on the Old Uitenhage Road, Coega, on Tuesday afternoon.

When they approached, the men suddenly pushed the vehicle into the road and blocked the victims’ path, forcing them to stop in the middle of the road.

Suddenly, three other men appeared from the nearby bushes to join the other two.

The five men pulled the friends out of their car and into the bush, where they tied them up and demanded their cellphones and bank cards.

Three of the men left with the bank cards to withdraw money while the other two stayed behind until they returned.

The robbers drove off in the Opel Kadett, leaving the victims in the bush.

Swartkops police are investigating a case of armed robbery.

Motorists have been urged to take note of their surroundings, especially activity that takes place on the side of the road.

“Keep a safe distance so that if there is a sudden obstruction, there is enough time to speed away.

“Even though one might have good intentions to stop and assist, it is advised to weigh up the situation and instead rather alert the necessary authorities of any suspicious activity,” police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said.

Anyone who can assist police with their investigation in tracing the suspects is asked to contact Detective-Sergeant Martin Assia on 082-442-1683, SAPS Swartkops on 082-302-5807, Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or report to the nearest police station.

All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.

HeraldLIVE