Top Bitou officials put on special leave over R33m housing tender

Two senior Bitou municipal officials implicated in alleged wrongdoing in the awarding of a lucrative housing tender have been placed on special leave.



Municipal manager Lonwabo Ngoqo and community services director Thozamile Sompani have been implicated in allegations surrounding a controversial contract to build houses in Qolweni, Plettenberg Bay...