News

Top Bitou officials put on special leave over R33m housing tender

PREMIUM
Naziziphiwo Buso Digital reporter 12 August 2021

Two senior Bitou municipal officials implicated in alleged wrongdoing in the awarding of a lucrative housing tender have been placed on special leave. 

Municipal manager Lonwabo Ngoqo and community services director Thozamile Sompani have been implicated in allegations surrounding a controversial contract to build houses in Qolweni, Plettenberg Bay...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

August 1990: Remembering Port Elizabeth's Northern Areas uprising
Dean Carelse leaving court

Most Read