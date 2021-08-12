Samkelo Mthiyane’s Dream Finders Culinary Academy opens its doors in Gqeberha

PREMIUM

After years of patience and practice, renowned Nelson Mandela Bay chef Samkelo Mthiyane has finally realised his dream and officially launched his culinary academy on Tuesday.



The Dream Finders Culinary Academy, based at the Tramways Building in Gqeberha, has been accredited with the City and Guilds of London Institute and will be operational from September...