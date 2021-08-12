Ramaphosa won't act against Fraser and Mahlobo without the 'full picture'

The state capture inquiry report will be the only “final guide” that President Cyril Ramaphosa will use to determine who the perpetrators of state capture wrongdoings are who deserve to be let go from the government and its institutions.

Even if the report, which is yet to be finalised, is, as expected, taken on judicial review and thus muddying the waters, Ramaphosa is happy to keep the likes of former spy boss Arthur Fraser and ex-intelligence minister David Mahlobo, until he has seen the inquiry's report and weighed it up.

Ramaphosa told this to the Zondo commission of inquiry during his final appearance on Thursday.

He faced a grilling on the collapse of the State Security Agency (SSA) during the presidency of Jacob Zuma, when he was second in command of the country.

Among those accused as leading enablers of the collapse, at least according to the high-level review panel appointed by Ramaphosa in 2018, were Fraser and Mahlobo.