Plettenberg Bay raid yields guns, stolen goods and a police uniform
Various items ranging from ammunition and firearms to drugs and even parts of a police uniform were seized at a house in Plettenberg Bay during a police-driven intelligence operation on Wednesday evening.
Sergeant Christopher Spies said members of the public order police, George crime intelligence and Eden Cluster crime combating team searched a house in Nkqubela Street at about 6.40pm. ..
