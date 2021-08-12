Northern areas residents help police arrest robbery suspect

A 25-year-old suspect was arrested in Arcadia, in Gqeberha’s northern areas, shortly after allegedly robbing a woman at gunpoint on Wednesday.

Police said the woman, 24, was walking along Rensburg Street when she was approached by two unidentified men who robbed her of her cellphone at gunpoint.

The woman flagged down a patrolling police anti-gang unit vehicle and pointed out which way the suspects had fled.

The unit members drove down the road, where they were met by community members, who assisted in the search for the suspects.

Residents found one of the suspects, who had two cellphones in his possession, and handed him over to the police.

The woman positively identified the suspect as one of the men who allegedly robbed her.

He was detained on a charge of aggravated robbery and was expected to appear in court soon.

