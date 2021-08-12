Murder accused trio in Phoenix unrest abandon bail bid

Three Phoenix men who face murder charges after civil unrest in parts of KwaZulu-Natal last month have abandoned their application for bail.

Brothers Dylan and Ned Govender and Jeetendra Jaikissoon, who all face one count of murder, appeared in the Verulam magistrate's court on Thursday. Dylan faces an additional attempted murder charge.

Provincial NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara confirmed that the three men, who have been appearing in connection with the murder and attempted murder charges, abandoned their application for bail.

She said the men advised the court, via their legal representative, of the change.

The matter was postponed to next month for further investigation.

TimesLIVE