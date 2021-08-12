Jeffreys Bay informal settlement residents unhappy with delay in building RDP houses
Ebumnyameni informal settlement residents in Jeffreys Bay will have to wait a while longer to have RDP houses built for them.
The department of human settlements has only budgeted for 200 RDP houses for this financial year instead of the 1,500 residents say were promised in 2009...
