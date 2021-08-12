News

Jeffreys Bay informal settlement residents unhappy with delay in building RDP houses

Yolanda Palezweni Politics Reporter 12 August 2021

Ebumnyameni informal settlement residents in Jeffreys Bay will have to wait a while longer to have RDP houses built for them.

The department of human settlements has only budgeted for  200 RDP houses for this financial year instead of the 1,500 residents say were promised in 2009...

