Icy, wet conditions expected in Nelson Mandela Bay and beyond

The SA Weather Office has warned of possible disruptive rain leading to localised flooding of settlements, roads and low-lying areas in and around Nelson Mandela Bay on Thursday.

The rain is expected to affect Kouga, Kou-Kamma, Nelson Mandela Bay and Sundays River Valley between 7am and midnight on Thursday.

Motorists are warned to expect difficult driving conditions and traffic disruptions, while the public is advised to avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above ankle depth.