Icy, wet conditions expected in Nelson Mandela Bay and beyond
The SA Weather Office has warned of possible disruptive rain leading to localised flooding of settlements, roads and low-lying areas in and around Nelson Mandela Bay on Thursday.
The rain is expected to affect Kouga, Kou-Kamma, Nelson Mandela Bay and Sundays River Valley between 7am and midnight on Thursday.
Motorists are warned to expect difficult driving conditions and traffic disruptions, while the public is advised to avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above ankle depth.
Localised flooding has been predicted for large parts of #NelsonMandelaBay day today due to heavy rains. Motorists are advised to proceed with caution.
This after weather experts warned of two cold fronts expected to hit the country from Thursday morning.
The cold front is expected to pass through the Eastern Cape on Thursday with a surface high pressure system riding behind it.
This will result in windy coastal conditions and temperatures dropping significantly across the province, the SA Weather office in Gqeberha said.
