Harrowing details of how toddler was beaten to death revealed as mom’s ex-boyfriend pleads guilty

Nelson Mandela Bay toddler Juliano Gallant was savagely beaten with a fist, open hand and elbow. He was also stood on.



When he was done assaulting the two-year-old child, Duwayne Krige, 27, climbed a tree carrying a rope fashioned from a large piece of cloth, but he never followed through with his plan to kill himself. ..