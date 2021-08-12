Fire will not stop food project from helping needy on Garden Route
Despite a large section of its building being gutted by fire at the weekend, this has done little to deter The FoodPantry from continuing on its mission to provide a sustainable food source for the needy.
Barely eight months since it launched, the organisation has already served more than a million meals to impoverished residents across the Garden Route...
