Entangled whale freed in harbour
A young whale that found itself stuck in fishing lines and wallowing inside the Gqeberha harbour has swum free thanks to the work of the SA Whale Disentanglement Network.
Spokesperson for the network, Craig Lambinon, said on Wednesday the whale had briefly disrupted shipping traffic and had then found itself trapped against a jetty, but all had ended well...
