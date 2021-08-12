Convicted child murderer to learn fate in November

More than three months of waiting lies ahead before the fate is known of a Gqeberha man who admitted to the brutal murder of a two-year-old boy he had thought was his own.



On Wednesday, Duwayne Krige, 27, pleaded guilty to charges of kidnapping and murder, and gave a harrowing account of how he had savagely beaten toddler Juliano Gallant to death...