Alleged Woolworths looter case postponed after accused changes plea to not guilty

The 30-year-old Mercedes-Benz driver who went viral on social media after being captured on video footage allegedly looting a Durban Woolworths store, and who faces several charges including theft and public violence, has changed his plea to not guilty.

Mbuso Moloi appeared in the Durban magistrate’s court on August 3 where he revealed he intended to plead guilty to the charges, which also include trespassing and operating a vehicle without a corresponding number plate.

The court heard that the self-employed tenderpreneur owns two vehicles and lives with his parents in Cowies Hill, near Pinetown.

However, appearing in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday, Moloi advised the court that he will no longer be pleading guilty.

Director of Public Prosecutions spokesperson for KwaZulu-Natal, Natasha Kara, said the matter was postponed to October 12 for further investigation.

“Moloi will remain out on bail of R5,000. The state asked for reporting conditions to be added to his previous bail condition, that he surrender his passport and not to leave the province of KwaZulu-Natal without consulting with the investigating officer. Thus, he must now also report to the Pinetown Police Station every Wednesday and Sunday, between 6am and 6pm.”

TimesLIVE